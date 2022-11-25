Watch Now
NewsNorthern Kentucky

Actions

Mother killed in Thanksgiving fire, father and daughter taken to hospital

Seven different fire departments responded to the scene in Newport Thursday night
Fire in Newport
Katie Cepero
Firefighters respond to house fire in Newport, Ky. on Thanksgiving
Fire in Newport
Newport house fire
Posted at 9:12 PM, Nov 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-24 21:23:49-05

NEWPORT, Ky. — A woman was killed and her husband and daughter were rushed to the hospital from a house fire in Newport Thursday night.

Newport firefighters said the man and his daughter were transported by ambulance to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The fire started shortly before 7:00p.m. in the 700 block of Overton Street. Firefighters from seven different departments responded to the blaze, which happened on Thanksgiving night.

The fire was extinguished, but the scene was still very busy in the hours following. A tweet from the City of Newport said the fire department is investigating, and more information will be released when appropriate.

Watch Live:

WCPO 9 News Headlines

More local news:
West side family celebrates 50th annual pre-dinner Thanksgiving football game Black-owned barbershop expands with help from Covington small business program Cincinnati blacksmith welds new city Christmas Tree topper

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 9 First Warning Weather 24/7 - FREE!