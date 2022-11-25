Mother killed in Thanksgiving fire, father and daughter taken to hospital

NEWPORT, Ky. — A woman was killed and her husband and daughter were rushed to the hospital from a house fire in Newport Thursday night.

Newport firefighters said the man and his daughter were transported by ambulance to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The fire started shortly before 7:00p.m. in the 700 block of Overton Street. Firefighters from seven different departments responded to the blaze, which happened on Thanksgiving night.

The fire was extinguished, but the scene was still very busy in the hours following. A tweet from the City of Newport said the fire department is investigating, and more information will be released when appropriate.