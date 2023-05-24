Man accused of killing Kentucky deputy also a suspect in West Chester burglary

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The man who allegedly shot and killed a Kentucky deputy is also a suspect in at least one burglary in West Chester, according to the West Chester Police Department.

Steven Sheangshang, 45, is accused of killing Scott County Deputy Caleb Conley, 35, Monday during a traffic stop on I-75. Sheangshang then allegedly held a pastor at gunpoint, stole his car and then drove to Lexington, investigators said. According to police, Sheangshang then allegedly shot another person on Georgetown Road before stealing that victim's vehicle. He was finally arrested around 6:45 p.m. Monday.

LEX 18

A day before the shooting, Sheangshang was under investigation in West Chester for burglarizing open garages in the Beckett Ridge neighborhood, according West Chester Township. Sheangshang was named as an official suspect in at least one of those burglaries, West Chester PD said.

The West Chester Police Department honors the courage and sacrifice of Scott County Kentucky Sheriff's Department Deputy Caleb Conley," The township wrote on Facebook. " Deputy Conley's service and impact were felt in communities like ours well beyond the boundaries of his beat in Scott County. Our prayers and condolences are with his family and his law enforcement brothers and sisters."

Sheangshang is facing charges of murder of a police officer, possession of handgun by convicted felon, burglary, theft by unlawful taking of automobile, wanton endangerment first degree, and fleeing or evading police first degree, according to his arrest citation.

His arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday.

Sheangshang was released from jail in February of this year after serving nearly fourteen years on theft charges out of Harrison and Campbell counties in Kentucky, and cases out of Ohio.

He also had multiple prior cases out of Clermont County, Ohio, including one indictment in 1998 on charges of aggravated robbery and felonious assault, according to court records.

Deputy Conley is the first fallen officer with the Scott County Sheriff's Department. In Scott County as a whole, the Georgetown Police Department has lost three in the line of duty.

Deputy Conley served in the US Army for eight years and has been with the Scott County Sheriff's Office for four years. He leaves behind a wife and small children.

A memorial fund has been set up for the family of Deputy Conley.

Our Lexington partners at WLEX contributed to some of the reporting in this article.

READ MORE

'There's just no guarantees': West Chester man, friend die in canyon at Utah-Arizona border

PHOTOS: Splash playground to be built in West Chester; expected to open in spring 2024

West Chester day care teaching kids importance of kindness while fundraising for Make-A-Wish