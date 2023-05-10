West Chester day care teaching kids importance of kindness while fundraising for Make-A-Wish

WEST CHESTER, Ohio — Teaching little kids to share isn't always easy, but one local day care is doing so with a bigger goal.

"We, as the corporation The Learning Experience, are raising awareness for Make-A-Wish," said Melissa Hermeling, center director at The Learning Center in West Chester. "So we are doing our part as the center. We are hoping to raise money for a child that might be at the local Cincinnati Make-A-Wish Foundation that we could possibly grant a wish."

But they're not just raising money to give back. The center's students are learning about what Make-A-Wish does and even working on things like friendship bracelets to give away. This is all part of their curriculum to teach the importance of kindness, inclusion and sharing.

"Every activity we tried to teach the children how to give back, we teach them how to share how to join others and not necessarily think about themselves, but what they can do for their community or their friends in their classroom," Hermeling said.

With a class of preschoolers, things don't always go according to plan. But out of the chaos of 4-year-olds crafting comes moments of pure love — like when one child gifts another a specially-made friendship bracelet.

"You can't help but not smile when then you see those little boys or girls ... did something special," Hermeling said. "And then to see the child come over and hug their friend for giving them a gift — it's just a wonderful feeling."

Nationwide, The Learning Center has raised more than $1 million in the last month to grant wishes.

