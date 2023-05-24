West Chester man, friend found dead in canyon at Utah-Arizona border following flash flood

KANE COUNTY, Utah — Two Ohio men — one from West Chester and another from Kettering — were found dead in a canyon near the border of Utah and Arizona Sunday morning.

A search and rescue team member who also works as a back-country guide reported that a group hiking in the area found a man dead just south of the Paria River and Buckskin Gulch junction. FOX 13 News in Salt Lake City said agencies worked on attempting to identify the body after a joint recovery mission.

Officials said West Chester police contacted Kane County on Monday morning to report that two men had not returned from their trip to the area. Using photos provided by the family, police in Utah were able to identify the body as 65-year-old Gary York of West Chester.

After learning that another man was with York, officials tried to locate a second hiker. They found the body of 72-year-old John Walter of Kettering by Monday night.

Kane County Sheriff's Office

Officials report that an investigation suggests a flash flood caught the pair by surprise while they were hiking and swept them away in a "rushing wall of water."

York was carried close to 10 miles down the canyon by the flood waters and Walter was swept about seven to eight miles downstream.

In March, two hikers from Florida were killed and one was rescued in the same canyon as flood waters swept through the area.

Experts previously said that at over 20 miles, Buckskin Gulch is considered to be one of the most dangerous slot canyons in the U.S., with very few access or extraction points along the route.

This story will be updated with more information when it is available.