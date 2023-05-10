PHOTOS: Splash playground to be built in West Chester; expected to open in spring 2024

WEST CHESTER, Ohio — Get ready to step into the "splash zone" because a Tri-State neighborhood is getting a new water playground.

West Chester Township announced Wednesday that it's building a splash playground within Beckett Park, which is located on Beckett Road off of Union Centre Boulevard.

The $1.54 million playground received approval Tuesday, and construction will begin this summer, which is being funded by State Route 747 TIF resources that were generated by corporate development. The playground is expected to open in spring 2024.

"A water playground was first envisioned for Beckett Park more than two decades ago and water play areas continue to be a request we hear from residents," said Larry D. Burks, Township administrator. "It's exciting in the Township's bicentennial year to break ground on this project and make it a reality."

Once complete, the playground is set to have features accessible to children of all abilities, as well as shade structures and seating.

West Chester Township released renderings of what the playground is expected to look like:

Provided by West Chester Township Construction will begin in summer 2023 for Beckett Park's upcoming splash playground, which will have features available for children of all abilities.

Provided by West Chester Township West Chester's splash playground, which will be located in Beckett Park, is expected to open in spring 2024.

The splash playground will join Beckett Park's boundless playground, which is a pioneer-themed play area also equipped with features for kids of all abilities, the West Chester Baseball Complex and the Muhlhauser Barn.

The splash playground is being built in an area of the park that currently houses a man-made water feature near a picnic shelter. That water feature was initially envisioned to be used for ice skating when it froze over in the winter, but those plans didn't pan out and the pool has since become a maintenance issue, the Township said.

"The new splash playground will be a great complement to the natural trails, walkways and ponds on the west side of Beckett Park," said Arun Hindupur, community services director.

