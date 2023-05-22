Watch Now
Scott County deputy shot, killed during traffic stop on I-75, officials say

A Scott County deputy has been shot, according to State Representative Cherlynn Stevenson. The incident happened on I-75 at mile marker 127.
Posted at 5:38 PM, May 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-22 22:18:06-04

(LEX 18) — A Scott County deputy was killed in the line of duty Monday.

Police say 35-year-old Deputy Caleb Conley was shot and killed during a traffic stop on I-75 at mile marker 127.

Deputy Conley served in the US Army for eight years and has been with the Scott County Sheriff's Office for four years. He leaves behind a wife and small children.

This is the first fallen officer with the Scott County Sheriff's Department. In Scott County as a whole, the Georgetown Police Department has lost three in the line of duty.

Police say a suspect who fled the scene is now in custody.

The Scott County Sheriff's Office released a statement on Facebook:

Governor Andy Beshear made a statement on Twitter regarding the shooting:

Our LEX 18 crew spotted several high-ranking officials at UK Hospital, including Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers and Fayette County Sheriff Kathy Witt.

We were at the hospital when officers escorted a coroner's van to Frankfort:

Kentucky State Police will lead the investigation.

This is a developing story. We're working to learn more.

