Scott County deputy shot, killed during traffic stop on I-75, officials say

(LEX 18) — A Scott County deputy was killed in the line of duty Monday.

Police say 35-year-old Deputy Caleb Conley was shot and killed during a traffic stop on I-75 at mile marker 127.

Deputy Conley served in the US Army for eight years and has been with the Scott County Sheriff's Office for four years. He leaves behind a wife and small children.

This is the first fallen officer with the Scott County Sheriff's Department. In Scott County as a whole, the Georgetown Police Department has lost three in the line of duty.

Police say a suspect who fled the scene is now in custody.

“A coward coming through on I-75 took his life,” Scott County Sheriff Tony Hampton.



Sheriff Hampton says Deputy Caleb Conley was shot and killed on a traffic stop on I-75.



Kentucky State Police say a suspect is in custody.

The Scott County Sheriff's Office released a statement on Facebook:

Governor Andy Beshear made a statement on Twitter regarding the shooting:

Kentucky, please join Britainy and me in praying for the family and fellow law enforcement officers of Scott County Deputy Sheriff Caleb Conley, who was killed this evening while protecting our people. This hero made the ultimate sacrifice, and we will be forever grateful. ^AB — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) May 23, 2023

Our LEX 18 crew spotted several high-ranking officials at UK Hospital, including Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers and Fayette County Sheriff Kathy Witt.

We were at the hospital when officers escorted a coroner's van to Frankfort:

We just saw a coroner's van leave followed by a procession of blue lights.

Kentucky State Police will lead the investigation.

