It's a great time to be a music lover: 4 big concerts that will be on Butler County stages this summer

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — Butler County’s boom of large summer shows continues this weekend with the Whimmydiddle at RiversEdge in Hamilton. But there are tons more artists playing throughout the area in weeks ahead.

Here’s a look at some of the bigger-ticket (yet mostly free) events on the horizon.

Taps Tastes & Tunes Festival

Nineties bands seem to be the flavor this summer as multiple festivals will host them. The Kemba Credit Union Taps Tastes & Tunes Festival will be June 30-July 2 at the National Voice of America Museum of Broadcasting. The event includes performances by Everclear (”Santa Monica” and “Father of Mine”) and Sister Hazel (”All For You”).

Friday’s schedule has The Gamut at 5 p.m. and Sister Hazel at 9 p.m. On Saturday, the lineup is Vinyl Countdown at noon, Everyday People Band at 4:15 p.m. and Naked Karate Girls at 8 p.m. Sunday’s schedule has the band Ninety Four.04 at noon, Joey Said No at 4:30 p.m. and Everclear is on at 8 p.m. The West Chester Twp. 4th of July Fireworks will start around 10 p.m. Sunday.

This festival is free. Click here to learn more.

Red Rhythm and Boom

The City of Mason is preparing for a large crowd at its annual Red Rhythm and Boom event on July 3 because the headliner is popular ‘90s band Gin Blossoms. The band will be taking the stage before the fireworks show that ends the evening. Red Rhythm and Boom is Mason’s biggest free public event of the year and is on the campus of the Mason Municipal Center beginning at 4 p.m. Family centered activities kick off the celebration with kid zone and carnival activities including a 9-hole putt-putt course, new slides and bounce houses, carnival games, a trackless train and more.

Gin Blossoms, an Arizona-based rock band, exploded onto the national stage with its 1993 top-40 hit “Hey Jealousy.” They were an MTV staple during the 1990s with such hits as “Til I Hear it From You,” “Follow You Down” and more. After a brief split in the late ‘90s, they re-formed in 2001 and have been making music since.

This event is also free. Click here to learn more.

Voices of America Country Music Festival

A new country music festival is coming to the region, slated for three days this summer in the heart of West Chester Twp. across the National Voice of America Museum of Broadcasting and Voice of America MetroPark grounds. The inaugural event’s headliners are Dan + Shay, Old Dominion, Chris Young and Alabama. Jo Dee Messina is another iconic name on the lineup, and Lainey Wilson, one of the most popular female country artists right now, will also take the festival stage. More than 30 artists are slated to perform and more are being added as the festival approaches.

Organizers said they expect 30,000 to 40,000 people a day to turnout for the festival. A portion of the proceeds from the event will benefit the National Voice of America Museum of Broadcasting and several other local charities. In addition to the musical performances, there will also be local food and other vendors on site. Organizations such as the Cincinnati Reds will also participate.

The festival runs August 11-13.

Festival passes start at $199. A 3-Day Main Stage VIP Pass is available for $509 and a 3-Day Super VIP Pass is available for $1,509.

Click here to learn more.

David Shaw’s Big River Get Down Presented by Miller Lite

Hamilton’s signature music event will feature multiple bands over two days, including a headlining performance by The Revivalists.

“Big River Get Down has really turned into such a special thing for the city and It’s just really nice to realize that people from all over the United States are excited to come to Hamilton as well. It’s amazing. It just feels really cool and really special,” Revivalists frontman and Hamilton Native David Shaw said.

The Revivalists will headline Big River Get Down on Saturday night at 9:30 p.m. Other artists set to perform at the festival include Hans Williams, Celisse, Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors, St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Jake Kohn (solo), Black Joe Lewis, The Band of Heathens and Durand Jones.

New this year, following the RiversEdge concerts, there will be Midnight Sessions on both nights at Pohlman Lanes & Entertainment Complex. This is a separate, ticked event. Tickets are $20 for each session and for those 21 and older.

The festival runs September 22-23.

Various ticketing and VIP packages are available. A two-day general admission pass is $115 (re-entry permitted on both days). Single day tickets are available for $75 (re-entry permitted on day of show only. No two-day access.) Children ages 6 and younger are free and must be with an adult at all times.

Click here to learn more.

