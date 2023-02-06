West Chester prepares to host giant country music festival with big-name acts

WEST CHESTER TWP., Ohio — A new country music festival is coming to the region, slated for three days this summer in the heart of West Chester Twp. across the National Voice of America Museum of Broadcasting and Voice of America MetroPark grounds.

“We’re really excited about the Voices of America Country Music Festival. It’s going to be a great event,” said Tyler Wogenstahl, chief executive officer at Further Concepts and Investors, the festival’s organizer.

Concertgoers will experience a gathering of country music’s biggest names with three days of live performances while celebrating the region’s history.

As far as the “why” of bringing the festival to the area, Wogenstahl said, “Why not? The main factor that came to mind was, 'why does Cincinnati not have a major music festival?’ So, for us, when we looked at Greater Cincinnati, Butler County and Ohio, we felt like it was a great fit for a large music festival like this. We know the market has a ton of country music fans, so we wanted to do an event in Greater Cincinnati, where everyone could come, celebrate and be proud of.

“The other thing is, it’s one thing to do a great music festival, but it’s another thing to do a great music festival on such an historic site as the National Voice of America Museum of Broadcasting. It’s got a great history, and it’s a story that needs to be told,” he said.

The inaugural Voices of America Country Music Festival will be Aug. 11-13. The festival will begin at 1 p.m. daily. Headliners for the event will include Dan + Shay, Old Dominion, Chris Young and Alabama.

Jo Dee Messina is another iconic name on the lineup. Lainey Wilson, one of the most popular, female country artists right now, will also take the stage in West Chester Twp.

More than 30 artists are slated to perform on three stages during the three-day event. Several more country stars will be announced closer to the festival date.

“West Chester is really excited about the Voices of America Country Music Festival coming in August. It will use quite a few township resources, but we’re prepared for that, and the organizer’s will be paying for police and fire services as part of the event, so taxpayers aren’t covering that cost, but we’re really excited to bring such a big, national event here to West Chester,” said Barb Wilson, spokesperson for West Chester Twp.

Wogenstahl said due to a high demand, a 3-day pass is being offered at this time. The daily line-up will also be released at a later date. T- date, concertgoers from 17 different states have purchased tickets for the event.

“This is the first year for the festival. We are planning for this to be an annual event with huge country artists every year. We are showcasing the biggest country artists in the industry right now. We are also highlighting local artists, up-and-coming artists and legacy acts as part of the line-up,” said Carly Adams, marketing manager for the Voices of America Country Music Festival.

Organizers said they expect 30,000 to 40,000 people a day to turnout for the festival. A portion of the proceeds from the event will benefit the National Voice of America Museum of Broadcasting and several other local charities.

“It’s a local festival, but it’s beyond local when you look at the acts. It’s just great to bring this level of big artists to West Chester. We’re just so excited,” Adams said.

In addition to the musical performances, there will also be local food and other vendors on site. Organizations like the Cincinnati Reds will also participate.

Festivalgoers are also expected to visit local hotels, restaurants and businesses in and around West Chester Twp.

“I can’t really apply dollars-and-cents to it. ... But, of course, events like this, or those that MetroParks host at other parts of the Voice of America MetroPark, or our baseball complex events that bring people to our community, they always have a great economic impact. They put people in beds in our hotels, they eat in our restaurants, and they shop. So, things that bring visitors to West Chester, that’s really a positive endeavor for us,” Wilson said.

MORE INFO

Festival passes are on sale starting at $199. A 3-Day Main Stage VIP Pass is available for $509 and a 3-Day Super VIP Pass is available for $1,509. For more information, or to purchase a pass, or to sign up for the mailing list, go to voacountrymusicfest.com. Entry wristbands will be mailed out in July.