COLUMBUS, Ohio — Call It What You Want, but Ohio lawmakers want to name July 1 Taylor Swift Day.

It won't be a Cruel Summer if state House Reps. Dani Isaacsohn (D-Cincinnati) and Cindy Abrams (R-Harrison) get Miss Americana to become Miss Ohio. The bipartisan duo says Swift's music Hits Different and asks their colleagues Don't You want to recognize "her role as a major influence on aspiring artists and young Ohioans."

"As we all know all too well, Taylor Swift is currently on one of the most successful concert tours in music history. And she’s coming to Ohio! We hope there is no bad blood, but she is specifically coming to the Queen City for two nights June 30 and July 1," the lawmakers wrote.

Taylor’s Eras Tour is expected to generate over $5 billion in revenue, with each performance leading to spikes in food and beverage sales, hotel and Airbnb stays, and tourism dollars being spent in the cities she has visited so far, the lawmakers added.

This Gold Rush deserves no Bad Blood when coming to the state, thus Ohio should make Swiftie's Wildest Dreams come true and designate July 1 Taylor Swift Day.

She's set to perform on June 30 and July 1 in Cincinnati.

