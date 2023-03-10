Cincinnati Music Festival's Thursday lineup to celebrate 50 years of hip hop

CINCINNATI — The lineup for the first night of the three-day Cincinnati Music Festival will celebrate 50 years of hip hop.

Thursday night, concert-goers will be able to catch a lineup that will bring back memories: Doug E. Fresh, Slick Rick, Big Daddy Kane and Rakim.

Unlike the Cincinnati Music Festival's other two nights, Thursday's lineup will take the stage at the Andrew J. Brady Center at The Banks. Friday and Saturday night's concerts will be held at Paycor Stadium.

Here's a look at who's playing on the main stage at Paycor Stadium:

Friday July 21: Al Green, Jill Scott, Jodeci, Midnight Star, and Gerald Albright

Saturday July 22: Snoop Dogg, Babyface, P-Funk Connection, Avery Sunshine and Norman Brown.

The Cincinnati Music Festival has attracted big acts and bigger crowds to the Greater Cincinnati region since 1962. As one of the largest music festivals in the country, it attracts more than 90,000 each year and brings in around $107 million in economic impact for Cincinnati.

This year will be the second year the Cincinnati Music Festival kicks off as scheduled, after it was forced to cancel in both 2020 and 2021 for the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2022, the festival sold more than 90,000 tickets and Jason Dunn, Visit Cincy's vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion said organizers had anticipated 83,000 concert-goers would attend each night, based on high attendance from 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Tickets for the festival are on sale now, including for Thursday night. They can be purchased online via Ticketmaster or through the festival box office by calling 513.924.0900.