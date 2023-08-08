Family: Still no sign of missing Hamilton woman nearly two years after she vanished

HAMILTON, Ohio — It's been almost two years since Kara Hyde didn't return to home, and her family said there's still no sign of her.

According to investigators, Hyde left her mother Lisa's Grand Boulevard home at 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 5, 2021, and has not been seen since. It was the day after Lisa's birthday and her daughter was going to the store to pick up her birthday present.

"Then she said, 'I love you,' and then she was out the door," Lisa Hyde said. "It would be great to find her alive, if that's not the case then all I want to do is take care of my baby you know give her back her dignity and lay her to rest. She was the biggest part of my life and I feel like half of me is missing, my soul is gone, and I don't know what to do."

Photo by: Lisa Hyde

On Monday, Lisa could be seen wearing a locket with a picture of her daughter inside it. She was also wearing Hyde's reversible ring.

"She's beautiful, she's smart, she's so funny, she's vibrant and animated and loud and, you know, she's in the room," Lisa Hyde said. "Very sweet and kind and caring and giving and trusting — and I think that might have been the problem, trusting the wrong people."

Someone found a bag of her clothes at Crawford Woods, which is blocks away from her house. However, there are still questions about how they got there, who put them there and who may have seen something.

Lisa said she believes something bad happened to her daughter, and there are people out there who know what happened. This past weekend, she held a fundraiser to help pay for the private investigator she hired to try and solve this case. Unfortunately, they were not able to raise enough money to raise the reward money in the case. Nonetheless, there's a $4,000 reward for information about Kara's whereabouts.

"Whenever somebody does something really good or we accomplish something really great, I always tell them here's two thumbs up from Kara," Lisa Hyde said. "We need to find her, and that's the only way we're going to do it."

Later this week, Lisa told WCPO a group of people will be searching a few areas for Kara with the help of a private investigator. Lisa is pleading with the people who may have information about her daughter to come forward so she can get closure.

"I'd give anything if she just walked through the door and I don't think that's going to happen," Lisa Hyde said.