Mother: Missing Hamilton woman’s bag of clothes found in woods

HAMILTON, Ohio — Kara Hyde, last seen on Grand Boulevard in Hamilton early last month, is still missing despite a plea last week from her family and Hamilton police for information.

On Monday, the Hamilton Police Department announced it was offering a $500 reward to anyone with information leading to Hyde's location. Hyde went missing on Dec. 5 after leaving her home in the 2200 block of Grand Boulevard at about 2 p.m. that day, according to a Hamilton police report.

Hyde was reported missing by her mother, Lisa Hyde, on Dec. 18, police said.

Detectives took to social media last week asking for information about the woman’s whereabouts. Her mother, Lisa Hyde, pleaded for someone to come forward. On Monday, Sgt. Rich Burkhardt said no new information has been received. Burkhardt said a thorough search was conducted on Saturday by EquuSearch Midwest and police in Crawford Woods, but nothing was found.

Lisa Hyde said the family, searching on its own, previously found a bag of her clothes in Crawford Woods, but no other sign of Kara Hyde. That’s what prompted Saturday’s search in the same area.

She believes her daughter, who struggled with drug addiction, may have placed herself in danger.

“She has gone missing a couple times before. But never this long,” Lisa Hyde said. “She lived on Facebook. Nothing has been posted and her phone just goes to voice mail.”

“I just need to know what happened ... where she is,” Lisa Hyde said, crying. “I am beginning to think she is dead. I don’t want to, but I do.”

Lisa Hyde said Monday the family issued a $1,000 reward for “whoever can prove where she is right now.”

Kara Hyde is 5-foot-6 inches tall, weighing 100 pounds with dirty blond hair, according to her mother.

If you have information about Kara Hyde’s whereabouts, you should call Detective Brian Wynn at (513) 868-5811, ext. 1272, or 785-1300.

Related Links

My First Place works to help Hamilton youth beat the odds when they leave foster care

Man accused of dousing woman, baby in hot grease as they slept