Hamilton mother demands answers in daughter's disappearance

HAMILTON, Ohio — 23-year-old Kara Hyde hasn't been seen since last year.

According to investigators, Kara left her mother's Grand Boulevard home in Hamilton at 1:30 p.m. on December 5 and hasn't been seen since.

“It gets harder every day,” Hyde's mother, Lisa, said. She is demanding answers.

“It’s really starting to look bad,” Lisa said. “There’s been a lot of people who’ve gone missing since then, and they've all been found. Just not Kara.”

Lisa is keeping her daughter's name out there by hosting events, vigils, passing out flyers and constantly posting on Facebook. Along with police, Kara’s family is also offering their own reward for anyone who comes forward with information.

“I won't let her be forgotten, “ Lisa said. “I don't understand why anyone would want to hurt her but it's kind of looking like that might be the case.”

A vigil for Kara is scheduled for Thursday at village green park in Fairfield.

Kara Hyde is 5-foot-6 inches tall, weighing 100 pounds with dirty blond hair.

If you have information about Kara Hyde’s whereabouts, call Hamilton police at 513-868-5811.

