2018 murder arrest: 18-year-old in custody after shooting death of 16-year-old girl

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Four years after the murder of 16-year-old Sydney Garcia-Tovar, police said they've arrested a second suspect.

18-year-old Jordan A. Spain was taken into custody last week for his involvement in her death, investigators said.

According to a press release from Fairfield Township police, Spain's case was filed through the Butler County Juvenile Court because he was only 14 when the alleged crimes took place.

Investigators did not say what charges Spain faces but did say he lived on the road where she was killed

On July 23, 2018, Garcia-Tovar was shot in the head while in a car near the Tyler's Creek apartments on Wildbranch Road in Fairfield Township. She died one day later in the hospital.

“She was in the wrong place at the wrong time in a bad situation,” Fairfield Township police Sgt, Brandon McCroskey said.

He was on the scene the night of Garcia-Tovar’s shooting. McCroskey said she was with a group of people outside the apartment complex. When she went to leave, bullets hit her car, striking her in the back of the head and hitting the man in her passenger seat. The passenger survived.

“Sydney did not deserve to die from being there and being involved in that situation,” McCroskey said. “She was a victim. It is a tragedy all the way around.”

Garcia-Tovar’s family said she was an ROTC cadet at Hamilton High School who had hopes of one day becoming a Marine.

In April 2021 22-year-old Markeylnd Townsend was charged with murder and felonious assault for his involvement in her death.

The Butler County Juvenile Court has not responded to WCPO's request for information on Spain's charges.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

