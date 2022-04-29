Watch
Man arrested for fatal Mt. Healthy shooting in October

Posted at 2:12 PM, Apr 29, 2022
CINCINNATI — A man has been arrested and charged in connection with the October shooting death of Quenton Dews in Mt. Healthy.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office announced on Friday that they have arrested 21-year-old Shavontez Layson.

Layson was named as a suspect in the homicide case the day after he allegedly shot Dews, but he remained at large for months. The sheriff's office said they were able to arrest him thanks to tips to the Crimestopper hotline.

According to a press release from the Mt. Healthy Police Department in October, officers found Dews, age 51, inside his home on Evencrest Drive suffering from gunshot wounds around 6 p.m. on Sunday. Police began taking life-support measures until Mt. Healthy paramedics arrived. Dews was pronounced dead shortly afterward.

