Second suspect charged with murder in fatal West End shooting

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police arrested a second suspect in the death of Aaron Zander, a 44-year-old shot and killed in the West End.

Officers responding to the 1600 block of Lockhurst Lane on July 31 found Zander suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to UC Medical Center where he later died.

The Homicide Unit charged 38-year-old Frank Bracey-Turner with murder Wednesday in connection to the shooting. Police also arrested 36-year-old Ronnicea McCary the day of the shooting, with court documents saying law enforcement has video evidence of what unfolded. Her family has insisted McCary shot him in self-dense.

“She was defending herself,” she said. "They said the person was shooting at her, so she was shooting back. She didn’t. Everyone left the scene. She didn’t know she hurt anyone."

Police have not provided any additional information on the investigation.

