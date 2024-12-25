Watch Now
A West End Street keeps the name of Domonic Davis alive, as his family continues their fight for justice

The City of Cincinnati dedicated the area of Linn Street at the intersection with Derrick Turnbow Avenue in the name of Domonic Davis
CINCINNATI — The name Domonic Davis has become a rallying cry for over a year. The 11-year-old boy was shot and killed on November 3rd, 2023 and ever since that day, his family, friends, and loved ones have come together to try and put an end to gun violence in Cincinnati.

"We have to do better as a community and stop this gun violence," exclaimed Domonic's father, Issac Davis.

Almost 14 months after the boy's life was taken, the City of Cincinnati has made sure his memory will never be forgotten. The City officially designated a portion of Linn Street at Derrick Turnbow Avenue "Domonic Davis Way."

The honorary designation was led by Vice Mayor Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney, Cincinnati City Councilman Scotty Johnson, Domonic's mother and father and other members of the West End community.

The event was held on Tuesday December 24th, which would have been Domonic's 13th birthday. Loved ones came with balloons to celebrate Domonic and remember him on his birthday.

The ceremony included prayer, song and spoken words from Domonic's parents, brother and friend.

"I just wish this was all a dream and I want my friend back. I miss him so much," said Cashmere Ferguson, a friend and classmate of Domonic's at Cincinnati College Preparatory Academy.

“I really want to thank all of you, you keep my spirits going," Domonic's mother LaKeisha McFarland said to her friends and family in attendance.

The honorary street-naming was also a chance for advocates and leaders to continue their work to end gun violence, and bring the person who took Domonic's life to justice.

“Since that day, the West End Community Council, we stood on business as far as everything we can do to try to get the City, to try to get the police to try to get anybody, not to just help but to come forward in this situation," said West End Community Council President Christopher Griffin.

Domonic's family created the foundation, 'Forever Eleven' in honor of their son, working to find solutions to gun violence in Cincinnati.

As the family waits for justice, they also fight for peace.

“Someone will have to come forward, we have to do better as a community, to stop this gun violence," said Domonic's father, Issac Davis.

