What’s that giant structure being built near I-275 in Fort Wright?

FORT WRIGHT, Ky. — What’s that huge structure under construction near Madison Pike, Dudley Road, and I-275 in Fort Wright?

It’s a 10.5 million-gallon equalization tank, designed to collect excessive water runoff during extreme weather events.

The project is part of Sanitation District 1’s Clean H2O40 program, which aims to end capacity-related sewer overflows throughout its service area by 2040. Although tanks like this one aren’t unusual in themselves, this $30 million project will be the largest of its kind once it’s completed, according to SD1.

Sanitation District 1

The tank will be coupled with a nearby pumping station. When operational, SD1 predicts the facility will prevent about 4.25 million gallons of sanitary sewer overflows in a typical year.

The bottom of the tank is largely complete, and crews have begun digging for the pump station. You can learn more about the project at SD1’s info page. You can learn more about the Clean H2040 project at sd1.org.

