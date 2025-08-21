Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Police: Driver dead after two-vehicle crash near Goshen Township

GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A driver has died after a crash near Goshen Township on Wednesday, according to Goshen Township police.

Police said officers, along with Fire and EMS, were dispatched around 4:21 p.m. on Wednesday for a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of SR-28 and Linton Road.

One of the drivers involved in the crash sustained what police called "critical injuries."

A medical helicopter was dispatched to the crash scene, but police said the driver died from their injuries before they could be transported.

The crash is still under investigation, police said. Officials have not yet released the name of the driver who died.

