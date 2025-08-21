Ault Park is getting a new playground, work to begin next week

CINCINNATI — Ault Park is getting a new playground soon.

Work on the project is slated to begin soon, but it also means the current Ault Park playground on Principio Avenue, just east of Heekin Avenue, will have to close beginning Monday, August 25.

The playground will be closed for the next two months while work begins on building the new play area.

When it's done, the new playground will feature multi-generational equipment that allows children and teens alike to enjoy. Cincinnati Parks said the new play structures will also have interactive and experiential elements, providing "a more stable play surface enhancing accessibility for all types of mobility."

Cincinnati Parks

The new playground was made possible through a partnership between the Ault Park Advisory Council, the Schottenstein Foundation, community donors, the state of Ohio and Cincinnati Parks.

The city released renderings that show what the new play area will look like when its done. It appears to feature a variety of play spaces, including a new climbing tower, other play structures and re-imagined swing sets with more accessible seating for kids of varied abilities.

The concrete plaza portion of the play area will also be redone, with brightly colored designs and hopscotch.

Cincinnati Parks