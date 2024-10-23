Hamilton County VSC adds transportation services nearly 1 year after Homefront investigation into spending

CINCINNATI — The Hamilton County Veterans Service Commission has been working on solutions to several problems exposed by a WCPO 9 Homefront investigation last October into the office’s spending on veterans’ services.

Our investigation was followed by an outcry from county veterans who raised concerns of their own — some of which included a comparison to other county VSC offices and what they were doing for their veterans.

Nearly one year later, the VSC is assuring the community that it remains focused on making good on the promises to change the office in a way that better serves veterans living within the county.

“The VSC is pleased to announce that the Hamilton County Veterans Service Commission has unanimously voted today to acquire a new van to enhance our transportation services for veterans,” said Orlando Sonza, executive director of the Hamilton County Veterans Service Commission.

He says the new van, which will begin operations in 2025, will be equipped to accommodate up to three wheelchairs at a time.

“This expansion reflects our ongoing commitment to serving the veterans of Hamilton County with honor,” Sonza said.

It comes at a time when the Disabled American Veterans and the Cincinnati VA have put an all-call out for volunteers to come forward to take driving shifts with DAV vans to help get veterans to and from their appointments.

Commissioner Steven Staniford, who joined the commission to push for change following the WCPO Homefront investigation, sees this decision as part of the positive list of changes coming to the VSC.

“Today was a step towards fulfilling our promise to Hamilton County veterans with the purchase of a handicap-accessible transit van to ensure they can make their appointments,” Staniford said. “We will continue to work towards ensuring no Veteran in Hamilton County is left without a way to their VA appointments.”

The van is expected to cost no more than $125,000, which includes all of the ADA-compliant additions and full vinyl wrap showing the VSC logos and messaging.

In 2025, there are additional plans to purchase an additional wheelchair-accessible minivan and regular seven-passenger van, according to Staniford.

He said they will likely add two drivers to their staff to operate the new transportation section of the VSC.

The new transportation services are part of the requested $2.8 million budget for 2025 — up from the $1.49 million requested in 2024.

The budget request for 2025 includes:



$1,322,666 requested for personnel

$1,272,910 requested for veterans' relief

$100,000 requested for capital improvements

$100,000 requested for outreach

It’s a far cry from their 2022 operating budget of $930,691 but more in line with nearby Butler, Warren and Clermont counties which provide more services for their county veterans.

