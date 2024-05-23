New executive director could be temporary fix for Hamilton County Veteran Service Commission

CINCINNATI — It’s taken months but it appears the Hamilton County Veterans Service Commission has chosen its new executive director — despite the fact the candidate is campaigning for a different job.

During Wednesday’s regular bi-monthly commission meeting, commissioner Jerry Roland made the second vote on appointing ‘Candidate C’ Orlando Sonza as the VSC’s next executive director.

WCPO anchor Craig McKee spoke to Sonza Wednesday afternoon about his candidacy for the position. Sonza told McKee he hadn’t been notified that he was chosen but did answer questions as to what his goals would be in the position.

Sonza said he has three main goals in filling the executive director position. Increase the morale of staff, repair the image of the office and help the commissioners create a long-term plan.

But on that point, Sonza may not be in the position very long if his ongoing campaign for Ohio’s 1st Congressional District ends with a win in November against incumbent Rep. Greg Landsman.

“I was very transparent about my ongoing campaign,” said Sonza, referring to several discussions he had with the VSC office, which he said had reached out several times trying to convince him to apply for the executive director position. “I did not seek out this position.”

He said he would consider taking the position in more of a long-term manner if the election doesn’t go in his favor, but for now, it can only be a consideration as he focuses on the campaign.

Sonza, like several veterans including two current commissioners started going to veteran commission meetings after Craig McKee’s WCPO Homefront investigationexposed that over a five-year period the commission left some $31 million in the general fund instead of using it on services for veterans.

“I want to see the same commitment that I strive for, for the next executive director to be, and that is committing to the office long term,” said Veteran Services Commissioner Steven Staniford. “Now we've selected a candidate who can't even commit to a five-year term. I don't know how we justify that complete change.”

He says he voted no on Sonza’s appointment while the other four commissioners voted in favor.

Staniford was one of the veterans fired up by the Homefront reporting and decided to make a change by filling the AMVETS seat on the commission.

He points out that the commission, which includes three newly appointed members and two former members, has been making great strides in implementing changes for the next fiscal budget to help give veterans the hand-up they deserve, and the change needed within the VSC.

Staniford said they had 24 candidates apply for the executive director position and whittled it down to just three.

WCPO saw the other two candidates at the commission meeting. West Chester Police Chief Joel Herzog and former Cincinnati Fire Department district chief Raffel Prophett.

“When I discovered there was a need for leadership at the Veterans Service Commission, I decided this was a great way to continue that service,” Prophett told WCPO.

Police Chief Herzog told WCPO he was asked not to speak about the interview with the media but said he would after the process was over. Herzog is preparing to retire from the West Chester police force after 33 years of service.

Herzog was Staniford’s pick due to his background in running a police department, working within budgets and the political arena. On top of decades of people skills.

As for Sonza, he’s an Army West Point graduate and served as an Infantry Officer and Finance Officer with the 3rd Infantry Division at Fort Stewart, Georgia, according to the bio on his campaign website. He has a law degree from Georgetown Law and a master’s degree in taxation from the University of Cincinnati.

Veterans Services Administrative Assistant Pamela Minser tells WCPO the official announcement of the next executive director will be June 5.

