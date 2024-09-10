Hamilton County Veteran Service Commission requests $1.3 million more in 2025 budget

CINCINNATI — Nearly one year after a WCPO 9 Homefront investigation discovered that tens of millions of dollars were being sent back to the county's general fund instead of being spent on veterans for whom the money was designated, the Hamilton County Veteran Service Commission is requesting $1.3 million more in its 2025 budget.

The VSO, under the new leadership of Orlando Sonza, requested $2.8 million for 2025 — up from the $1.49 million requested in 2024.

The budget request for 2025 includes:



$1,322,666 requested for personnel

$1,272,910 requested for veterans' relief

$100,000 requested for capital improvements

$100,000 requested for outreach

Their request triggers an Ohio law that allows the county commission to appoint six additional commissioners to the VSC, but the VSC said it doesn't want that as they feel they're already making the necessary changes to better serve veterans after our Homefront investigation.

WCPO anchor Craig McKee took a closer look at spending in October 2021. Data he requested from the Ohio Department of Veterans Services shows that while not every Veteran Service Office gets the same pool of money, counties that get less appeared to be doing more for veterans than Hamilton County was.

For example, Butler County spent $1,880,182 in 2022 to run their entire operation and Clermont County spent $2,076,790, while Hamilton County, who serves three times the number of veterans, spent $930,691.

Part of the VSO's push this budget cycle is expanding support staff, purchasing vans to increase veteran transport options, and increasing emergency financial assistance to better help local veterans. Sonza told WCPO the VSO wants to purchase six vans in total but through their capital improvements line item will purchase three vans to start.