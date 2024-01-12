2 new members join Hamilton County Veterans Service Commission following WCPO Homefront reports

CINCINNATI — Two new veterans are joining the Hamilton County Veterans Service Commission, and both are looking to change how the commission operates and how the Veterans Service Office interacts with veterans who come to them for assistance.

Common Pleas Presiding Judge Wende Cross signed off on the two appointments after an upgraded screening process following WCPO Homefront reports on the operations and function of the commission.

Air Force veteran Steven Staniford is a member of AMVETS Post 1988.

He said WCPO Homefront reports on the Hamilton County Veterans Service Office and Commission raised concerns for him and he came to the Nov. 8 meeting to see firsthand how the commission operated.

“Once I saw what was going on at the meetings and with the commission and the open seats available, I thought somebody needed to step up and do something,” Standiford said.

Ohio Revised Code says veterans must be members of a Veterans Service Organization to be nominated. So, Standiford joined AMVETS.

In a previous interview with WCPO and in his testimony at the state capitol on House Bill 69, Staniford said he is against requiring veterans to join one of the service organizations to serve on the commission. He said many younger veterans don’t want to join organizations that predominantly center around bars.

Since then, he’s spent time diving into the Ohio Revised Code regarding operations of the VSC, calling and speaking with veteran’s service organizations and reaching out to other VSO executive directors to understand how they operate in other counties.

“I felt something click inside that gave me the opportunity to serve again. to serve my fellow veterans again,” Staniford said.

He says what he’s witnessed is a broken system that no longer accurately serves the veterans it was created to assist in many different areas.

“What I'm trying to do here is modernize and bring it into the 21st century and get them the services that are widely provided throughout the state of Ohio in other counties,” Standiford said.

Urulee Watson is a Vietnam veteran and is a member of the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 10.

He said his desire to serve in this position comes from the central point of helping all veterans. First and foremost, he said he hopes to raise awareness about the Veterans Service Office.

“The veterans who really need assistance really don't know where in the hell to find it, they just don't,” he said “I think that part of the job I can do or assist in doing is get the information out, letting people know what's out there and what's available and if it's available to them help them get it.”

Watson served in the Marine Corps and was concerned by WCPO Homefront reports and the issues they raised.

He said although he is just one voice on the Veterans Service Commission, he hopes to make change to better serve his fellow veterans.

“I think there's room for improvement and not just in what we do functionally but in the attitude that people come to us for help,” Watson said. “They shouldn't be greeted with the attitude hey you're interrupting my coffee break.”

He wants the office to be inviting, which is different than many online complaints and emails received by WCPO — as well as Watson’s own experience.

“How can I help you, instead of we don't have time to deal with you and nobody's here, you have to call in advance before you come down here. Those are stories I've heard and experienced it myself,” Watson said.

As part of the approving process, the Common Pleas courts appear to focus more on which candidate is the best fit for the future of the commission.

A letter sent to all Common Pleas judges from Court Administrator Patrick Dressing read in part, “in fulfilling our duty as the appointing authority, we implemented additional measures to ensure a thorough and impartial assessment of the nominees.”

The letter went on to explain the court implemented a two-judge panel for each prospective candidate to ensure a comprehensive and impartial evaluation.

Both Watson and Staniford will officially start their role as commissioners Jan. 15. Their term will run for five years.

The Veterans Service Office Executive Director William Boettcherremains at home due to ongoing medical issues, according to Pam Minser, Administrative Assistant of the office. She says he continues to be involved in daily operations and communications as it pertains to office operations.

