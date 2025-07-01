'I was very lost at first' | UC receives renewal of Purple Star, national recognition for veteran support

CINCINNATI — For University of Cincinnati Blue Ash student Crystal Merino, starting college made her feel like so many other first-year students.

“I was very lost at first,” said Merino.

But she didn't come to UC right out of high school; instead, she had just spent five years in the Marine Corps.

When Merino got to UC, she said it was their Veteran Services and Programs that helped her transition, a program that recently received a renewal of the Purple Star Award, given to higher education institutions in Ohio that show continued support to students with military backgrounds.

Hear how UC's Veteran Programs and Services helped Merino transition from the Marines:

University of Cincinnati recognized with national Purple Star Award

“Our office is set up to help process GI Bill paperwork for those veterans and their dependents who are using the GI Bill. And we’re also a part of the division of student affairs, so any student programming with a veteran slant, we’re taking good care of our veterans that way,” said Terence Harrison, program manager for the UC Veteran Program and Services.

But Veteran Services doesn’t only help with the logistics of benefits and college classes, it also gives military students the family they’re used to having.

“You’re so used to that brotherhood, or sisterhood, and when you get out, it's all gone,” said Merino. “So, going to the veterans' office actually gives me that again.”

Merino now works in the Veteran Services office at UC Blue Ash, helping other veterans who are in the same boat she was just a few years ago.

“It feels really rewarding to help people, cause nobody knows how to become a student right out of the military, it’s very confusing for a lot of us,” said Merino.

I asked Merino what the biggest struggle was for her, and what she sees other veterans struggle with as they transition to college.

“Most of our struggles come with not being as in touch with how things are outside the military,” said Merino.

Merino said that when students are in the military, they’re used to structure and knowing exactly what they need to do. Then in college, they have the free will to do what they want, which can be daunting. She said having services and community to help makes all the difference.