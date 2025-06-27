Patriots Landing launches private label bourbon to honor veterans and support a vital mission

After more than three years of planning, research and reflection, Patriots Landing, a Northern Kentucky nonprofit focused on veterans’ health and wellness, has announced the launch of its first private label bourbon: The Founders Edition “88.”

The 110.5-proof straight bourbon whiskey is the result of a collaboration between Patriots Landing founder Joseph B. Montgomery and U.S. Army veteran Matt Carter, who together envisioned a bourbon release that would honor service and support the nonprofit’s growing mission.

Only 88 bottles of the limited edition run have been produced.

The number 88 holds deep personal significance.

Montgomery’s father, Joseph D. Montgomery — a proud Marine and the inspiration behind the nonprofit’s founding — died suddenly last year at the age of 88. The commemorative release serves as both tribute and fundraiser.

“This has been years in the making,” Montgomery said. “Each bottle represents not just a legacy but a belief in giving back to those who’ve served.”

Carter, who later founded Bourbiskey, a veteran-owned bourbon distribution company, used his experience to help bring the bourbon project to life.

Each of the 88 bottles will be signed and numbered, a symbolic gesture meant to share the pride and passion of Montgomery’s father with those who support the cause.

While Patriots Landing is rooted in bourbon country, its mission centers around something deeper: Healing veterans through craftsmanship, camaraderie and faith.

Located just past the gates of Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North in Williamstown, the nonprofit’s newly completed facility is a woodworking shop and wellness center designed specifically for veterans.

See how Joe Montgomery's woodworking shop got started, with the goal of helping veterans:

NKy non-profit teaches woodworking to reintegrating veterans

What began as informal gatherings in the back of a Halloween store and in Montgomery’s home workshop has grown into a full-fledged operation. Veterans now gather at Patriots Landing to build everything from burial flag cases — including some sold to Arlington National Cemetery — to custom tables, flag-inspired wall art, and crosses made from wood and spent ammunition casings.

“It brings a sense of peace to me personally,” said Coast Guard veteran Taylor Thibodeau. “There’s just something about working on wood … Jesus was the ultimate carpenter, so if I can be somewhat like that — work with my hands and try to build — it’s healing.”

The front of the facility includes a showroom where handmade products are sold, including the Patriot Crosses now featured at the Ark Encounter gift shop nearby.

The mission is as much about purpose as it is about craftsmanship. Montgomery describes it as “Products with a Purpose,” rooted in a faith-based approach to healing.

“We want this to impact veterans and the broader community,” Montgomery said.

Retired Marine Corps Col. Patrick Kanewske, who serves on the advisory committee, said the workshop is a vital safe space. “Veterans, a lot of them have a story about why they are the way they are,” Kanewske said. “They’re able to come in here and be free to talk about it. It heals them in a sense.”

Patriots Landing also works closely with the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) organization to connect veterans with critical services, from benefits guidance to emotional support.

With volunteers — both veteran and civilian — increasingly stepping in to help, Montgomery says the bourbon launch is just one more way to fuel the mission.

“Hopefully, those 88 bottles end up in the hands of people who feel the same sense of honor, healing and pride,” he said.

You can find out more about the limited edition bottles by visiting the Patriot's Landing website.

