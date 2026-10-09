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Vice President JD Vance early votes at Board of Elections in Hamilton County

JD Vance Voting Midterm Elections 2026
WCPO
JD Vance Voting Midterm Elections 2026
Posted

NORWOOD, Ohio — Vice President JD Vance cast his ballot Friday for the November midterm election at the Hamilton County Board of Elections in Norwood.

Vance voted early ahead of the Nov. 3 election. There are several close races in Ohio, including the gubernatorial race between Republican Vivek Ramaswamy and Democrat Dr. Amy Acton, as well as the Senate race between Democrat Sherrod Brown and Republican Jon Husted.

After casting his ballot in Hamilton County, the vice president headed to Lima, Ohio, for a campaign event.

Vance's Ohio appearance comes after President Donald Trump came to the Buckeye State to campaign in Vandalia last week.

Trump met with WCPO 9 anchor Tanya O'Rourke for an exclusive one-on-one where he talked about the midterm races, gas prices, data centers and more.

Watch our full exclusive interview with President Donald Trump:

President Donald Trump talks midterm elections, Issue 3 in exclusive interview in Vandalia


Trump is expected to return to Ohio on Monday to make a stop in Youngstown.

WCPO 9 Headlines
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