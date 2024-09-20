Sources: 20% of Taft High School staff called out sick Friday

CINCINNATI — Multiple sources tell WCPO that 20% of the staff at Taft High School called out Friday.

Sources say in total 25 staff members called out sick. In a statement, Cincinnati Public Schools said former teachers and other district leaders were able to step in. The school was able to find a replacement for every classroom teacher.

WCPO is still trying to confirm with the teacher's union why so many staff members called out.

The news comes a little over a week after a 13-year-old student was shot near the school shortly after dismissal, leading to additional security on campus the following day and restricted attendance at Taft's football game at Mount Healthy. Cincinnati police have not provided an update on their shooting investigation.

RELATED | Taft High School student shot near school; CPS says additional security will be available

Just days ago, CPS also announced that officials found a gun during a search of Stargel Stadium, which sits across from Taft and serves as the school's home field. It is unclear at this time where the gun was located in the stadium and who it belonged to. In a statement, CPS said if it is determined a student is responsible for the gun, "CPS Code of Conduct discipline will be issued, including suspension and expulsion and may also include criminal charges."

We reached out to CPD about the gun investigation, and they said they do not have anything to share at this time.

RELATED | Cincinnati Public Schools: Gun found during search at Stargel Stadium

Students leaving school on Friday said they noticed significantly more substitutes. One 13-year-old told us that after the last few days, he wishes people would put down the guns.