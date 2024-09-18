Cincinnati Public Schools: Gun found during search at Stargel Stadium

CINCINNATI — A weapon was found following a search at Stargel Stadium, Cincinnati Public Schools said on Wednesday.

In a statement, the district said CPS and Cincinnati police searched and investigated the stadium, finding one gun. It is unclear at this time where the gun was located in the stadium.

"If the investigation determines a student is responsible for the gun, CPS Code of Conduct discipline will be issued, including suspension and expulsion and may also include criminal charges," the statement says.

The search comes less than one week after a game scheduled for Stargel Stadium was postponed due to a shooting in the area.

The Batavia at Shroder football game planned for Sept. 12 was moved to a new location and date after a 13-year-old Taft High School student was shot near the school shortly after dismissal. Stargel Stadium is across the street from Taft and serves as the home stadium for Taft, Shroder and other local schools.

CPS said there are currently no changes to games scheduled for this week.