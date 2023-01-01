Email Address: andrew.rowan@wcpo.com

Phone: (513) 882-7864

Social Media:

X (Formerly Twitter): https://twitter.com/andrewrowan128

Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/AndrewRowanTV/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/andrewrowan128/

When did you start working here?

August 2023

Where else have you worked?

I’ve spent time as a multimedia journalist in residence at WCSC Live 5 News in Charleston, S.C. Prior to that, I interned at NBC News Now and with MSNBC’s social media editorial team. On the print side, I freelanced as a reporter and photographer for the Sun Newspaper Group in Southern New Jersey.

Where did you go to college?

Northwestern University - Medill School of Journalism. Go ‘Cats!

What are you most proud of when it comes to your work?

My news philosophy is that journalists bear witness and hold power to account. Our stories should help viewers learn more about their community and make informed decisions. I'm proud that our stories have an opportunity to make an impact.

Additionally, I’m passionate about innovating the TV news medium, and I try to work a variety of elements into my storytelling: unique camera angles, motion graphics and data.

What are you most proud of in your own life?

Ever since I can remember, I’ve wanted to be a journalist. I’m proud that I turned my passion into a profession! Support from my family and friends has helped me reach this point, and I’m so grateful for it.

What do you love about living in the Tri-State?

I can’t wait to explore the area—especially the ice cream spots. (I'm an ice cream connoisseur.) Everyone has been so friendly and welcoming. If you have any suggestions for fun spots to check out, send me an email!

All-Time favorites:

Apps I can't live without: Kindle and Podcasts, I love to read and listen to stories. I’m also a certified drone pilot, and I can’t fly without my DJI Fly app!

TV Shows: Ted Lasso, The Office, Succession

Books: Ready Player One by Ernest Cline; Red, White & Royal Blue by Casey McQuiston; The Kill Artist by Daniel Silva

Movies: Top Gun and Top Gun: Maverick