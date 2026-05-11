What does police crime data say about safety at Cincinnati's Fountain Square?

CINCINNATI — Violence at Fountain Square is once again at the forefront of conversations in Cincinnati.

A 25-year-old CityBird employee was shot and killed at the plaza on Friday, marking the first shooting at Fountain Square since October, according to city crime data.

According to Cincinnati police, officers responded to the area of 5 Fountain Square Plaza around 8:30 p.m. Friday for reports of a shooting. Christopher Shipmon, 36, is now charged in connection with the shooting that killed Darius Wheeler.

Police said the two men were dating the same woman at the time of the incident.

In court on Saturday, the prosecution alleged that Shipmon posted up outside of CityBird Friday and waited for Wheeler to come outside.

WATCH: What does city crime data say about safety at Fountain Square?

What does data say about safety at Cincinnati's Fountain Square?

"(Shipmon) walked right by the CityBird. He looked inside," Cincinnati Police Department Detective David Gregory said. "The moment (Wheeler) came out with the garbage and started walking towards the dumpsters, (Shipmon) approached our victim."

Gregory said the two exchanged words before Wheeler started a "physical confrontation." Both fought and struggled over a gun, he said, before Wheeler ran off.

"At that point, (Wheeler) took off running for the door," Gregory said. "And (Shipmon) followed behind, firing three shots until (Wheeler) fell at the ground."

Shipmon's attorney, Kerry Neff, said the 36-year-old was acting in self-defense when he shot Wheeler.

"Mr. Shipmon was down in a restaurant on Fountain Square. When he was leaving that restaurant, he was confronted by someone and felt that he was in fear for his life," Neff said. "He was in a situation. He handled it the way he thought he had to to protect himself."

WCPO spoke with a CityBird manager on Monday. He declined to comment on camera but said staff is dealing with the tragedy "the best they can."

The incident marks the first shooting on Fountain Square in 2026, according to city crime dashboard data. It is the first shooting in the Central Business District since April 4 and the first homicide since February 14. According to the most recent CPD STARS report, compared to this time last year, the downtown area has seen one less shooting, putting its total for 2026 at four shooting incidents.

"Something uniquely challenging about this is police visibility is pretty fantastic on Fountain Square. You can see them everywhere," Chase Mosijowsky, vice president of the Downtown Residents' Council, said. "I kind of openly asked the question, like, when can we move to a place where we do not settle disputes with firearms?"

Mosijowsky said he understands how the tragedy may lead to safety concerns for some people, but that he feels confident heading into the summer, backed by city resources to mitigate violent incidents.

"I'm very encouraged by the summer safety plan," he said. "When you talk about quality of life issues, we have noticed improvement where police visibility has stepped up."

City leaders unveiled Cincinnati's summer safety plan last week. During a press conference on May 6, Interim Cincinnati Police Chief Adam Hennie announced CPD expanded its bike unit, which patrols areas of the city on bikes, to 16 officers.

The bike unit will focus on Over-The-Rhine and the Central Business District, along with other walking patrols, this summer. Hennie said that compared to last April, the number of walking patrols has increased by more than 440%.

On Monday, WCPO crews spotted several police walking patrols and biking patrols in the Fountain Square area.

"These things happen downtown as a function of it being a vibrant, fun place to be. It is very concerning to see these things happen," Mosijowsky said. "I do think that what happened was not an attack on a general public or a mass of people gathered at any one event. And, so that offers the slightest bit of comfortability."

During Shipmon's arraignment on Saturday, a Hamilton County Municipal Court judge scheduled a no-bond hearing for Wednesday.