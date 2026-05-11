This riverfront property in Old Fort could become Anderson Township's newest park

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — For decades, a flood-prone area in Old Fort along the Little Miami River has sat empty. Now, Anderson Township leaders are looking to change that.

The property sits in the northwestern part of the township off Debolt Road.

After a historic flood in 1997, the township partnered with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to acquire properties along the river and preserve the floodplain areas.

Steve Sievers, the assistant township administrator for operations, said they now want to turn the property into a public park.

"This has been a decades-long effort to get to this point," Sievers said.

WATCH: Sievers detailed some of the ideas project leaders have for the park

Anderson Township leaders hoping to create new park along Little Miami River

Sievers showed us around the property Monday.

He said there has been growing interest in the township providing more opportunities for public access to riverfront areas.

“Our goal, really, now that we have a sizable tract of land, is to open this area back up to our community," Sievers said.

Sievers said there are about nine miles of riverfront in the township.

However, he said there are few areas designed as public spaces.

He's part of the team working on concepts for the potential park. Sievers said some ideas include adding a fishing and viewing platform, a natural play area for kids and a walking path.

“From our perspective, this would more of a natural riverside park where people can come down, and just enjoy it at their leisure," Sievers said.

Sievers said the township has worked with neighbors on the plans, including adding clear signage to avoid people wandering onto private property.

He said feedback from neighbors has been overwhelmingly positive.

"We're not on two different paths, we're all on one," Sievers said.

While plans and designs are underway, it's not too late to get involved.

Public input on the project is still open until the end of May.

Sievers said once plans are finalized, they will be presented to township trustees for approval. He said the township is eager to get the project started.

“Our goal is to try to open up at least parts of this space as early as later this year or later next year," Sievers said.