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Sheriff: Man dies after driving off road, crashing into tree in Deer Park

Hamilton County Sheriff's Car 2022
Hamilton County Sheriff's Office
Hamilton County Sheriff's Office cruiser.
Hamilton County Sheriff's Car 2022
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DEER PARK, Ohio — One man is dead after his car crashed into a tree in Deer Park Monday afternoon, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said officers responded to the scene near the intersection of Plainfield Road and Deer Park Avenue just before 1 p.m. Monday.

A 44-year-old man was driving north on Plainfield Road when the car traveled off the road and hit a tree, according to the sheriff's office. The man was pronounced dead at the scene by Deer Park Silverton Fire/EMS.

The sheriff's office did not release the man's identity.

WCPO 9 News at 6PM

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