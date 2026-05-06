City leaders present summer plans to curb annual uptick in crime

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati city leaders are holding a press conference to discuss this summer's strategies for curbing summertime gun crime.

The press conference will be attended by Mayor Aftab Pureval, City Manager Sheryl Long, officials with the Cincinnati Recreation Commission and Cincinnati Parks, Interim Cincinnati Police Chief Adam Hennie and Iris Roley, city consultant to the Collaborative Agreement.

City leaders are expected to announce Summer in Cincy, and highlight programming and resources available as part of "a broader approach" to reduce gun violence in the summer months.

The Summer in Cincy program isn't new. Last year, city officials announced the idea and detailed its rollout, which included an expansion of Rec at Nite events in Cincinnati rec centers, summer camps and opening all of the city's public pools for the first summer in years.

Each year, crime in Cincinnati rises during the summer months, but it's not a problem that's specific to Cincinnati. National data from the FBI shows that nationwide crime and violent crime uptick each year in the summer months, then drop off significantly around October.

In Cincinnati, the data trend is no different: Each year brings a rise in crime that starts in May and lasts until roughly October.

Despite several high profile incidents captured on video during the summer of 2025, last year saw a drop in shootings overall compared with the two prior years. According to Cincinnati Police Department data on CincyInsights, there were 313 shootings in the City of CIncinnati in 2023. That dropped a bit to 296 shootings in all of 2024. Then, in 2025, there were 241 shootings.

So far this year, as of April 30, there have been 69 shootings.