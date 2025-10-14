Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Police: 2 people shot, including juvenile, on Fountain Square

CINCINNATI — Two people were shot downtown Monday night, including one juvenile, Cincinnati police said.

Police said the incident happened on Fountain Square outside of City Bird. Both victims were taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

An officer on scene said he believes the incident was an exchange of gunfire between two people, one from inside the restaurant and the other outside.

Police said a suspect was taken into custody in Over-the-Rhine after a foot pursuit. Police have another person in custody, but don't know how they're involved in the shooting.

This is a developing story. We will update this story when we know more information.

