'Unruly and inappropriate behavior' leads to new chaperone policy at Kings Island

MASON, Ohio — Kings Island is implementing a chaperone policy following an uptick in "unruly and inappropriate behavior" the park said in a press release.

Under this new policy, all guests ages 15 and younger must be accompanied by someone who is at least 21 years old. If they don't have a chaperone they will not be able to enter the park after 4 p.m. If they are already inside, they will need a chaperone to be allowed to stay in the park for the evening.

According to the park, the chaperone must show a valid government-issued photo ID at the park entry. The rule also allows one chaperone per 10 guests. Children and teens who are caught not following the rule could be asked to leave the park. The rule applies to all Kings Island ticket and season pass holders, the park said.

"We believe these changes will help ensure that Kings Island continues to have a positive atmosphere where generations of families and friends can gather for a day of safe fun and good food," the park said. "Millions of guests have counted on us for exactly that, and we will continue to deliver on that promise for generations to come."

Over the past two years there have been multiple violent incidents at the park and affiliated locations including a stabbing at Camp Cedar. Last summer, four me were arrested following a crime spree at the park.

On opening weekend this year, police arrested a 17-year-old with a gun who they said attempted to hop the fence and get into the park.

