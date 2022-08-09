Three men are facing felony charges after Kings Island burglaries

MASON, Ohio — A trio of men are facing felony charges after visiting Kings Island last month and stealing from patrons’ vehicles and storage bins at rides, according to prosecutors.

Quentario Irvin Lakes Dye, 45, Lamont Johnson, 20 and Branden Benito Fantroy, 20, were each indicted Monday by a Warren County grand jury on nine counts of receiving stolen property, Journal News reports.

“It ticks me off when people go there with a plan to steal,” Warren County Prosecuter David Fornshell said. “But it does happen every year.”

The men are accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of cash, credit cards, gift cards, cell phones and electronics from unlocked vehicles and storage bins for roller coaster riders.

The trio, who Fornshell said visited King's Island "solely to steal", were caught using stolen credit cards to buy gift cards at the Deerfield Township Kroger. Employees noticed the men from a bulletin about the suspects and their crimes in the region.

Warren County Common Pleas Court has the men scheduled to be arraigned this week.

Lauren Pack of the Journal News contributed to this report.