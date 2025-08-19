Cincinnati Open: Intern dies after 'tragic accident' at Lindner Family Tennis Center

MASON, Ohio — A Cincinnati Open intern is dead after what the tournament called a "tragic accident" Monday night.

Mason police said first responders were called to the Lindner Family Tennis Center just before 11 p.m. Monday, the day of the finals, for a man who fell off a cart near the facility's loading deck. The man was taken to West Chester Hospital, police said.

On Tuesday, the Cincinnati Open said in a statement a "tragic accident ... took the life of one of our interns and valued team members."

"This loss is deeply felt by our entire organization. Our hearts, thoughts and deepest sympathies are with his family, friends and all who knew and loved him," the statement says.

Neither the police nor the tournament has released the man's name at this time.