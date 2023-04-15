Kings Island opens Saturday with new food, rides to come

MASON, Ohio — Visitors won’t find a massive, new rollercoaster at Kings Island when it opens Saturday, but the park does have new attractions rolling out throughout the summer.

Kings Island announced last October that a new space called "Adventure Port" would be built between the Adventure Express coaster and Banshee, in the section once known as "Oktoberfest."

Adventure Port is based on an ancient city "carved out of stone," along the likes of a themed area you might find at Disney World or Busch Gardens. It will also feature two new rides.

Sol Spin appears in photos to be a small Ferris wheel-like ride that inverts suspended riders 60 feet in the air at 25 mph. Cargo Loco is a spinning barrels ride that looks somewhat like the teacup ride at Disney World.

Two new food and drinking options will be part of the themed area. "Enriques" will replace the current burrito restaurant near Coney Mall, while the "Mercado" will be where the lightly used beer garden area sits.

The park welcomed a new head chef, Joseph Perez, this season. Perez worked to create new items for many of the restaurants including three different tacos and empanadas for the Mercado. He said fan favorites from last season, like turkey legs and wings, will be back on the menu this year.

For those craving new tastes, Kings Island is once again partnering with Sonder Brewing for a strawberry funnel cake ale that can be enjoyed around the park. To find a full list of changes at the park, click here.

Passholders got the chance to preview the park Friday, but it opens to the public Saturday at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased online on Kings Islands' website.

Kings Island is still hiring for the summer season.