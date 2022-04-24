Violent incident at King Island Camp Cedar sends several to hospital

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio — The Warren County Sheriff's Office said they responded to Kings Island Camp Cedar for a felonious assault call Saturday night.

The call went out around 10:45 p.m.

Several people were transported to the hospital from the incident. All had non-life threatening injuries.

An arrest was made and the scene was cleared overnight.

The sheriff's office was not yet ready to release further information on the type of assault or about the suspect.

WCPO9 has reached out for any statements from Kings Island about the incident.