Need a summer job? Kings Island is hiring 5,000 seasonal workers.

MASON, Ohio — Kings Island is looking for 5,000 people to fill available positions ahead of the 2023 season.

The majority of the roles will be filled during a week-long hiring blitz that will be held February 18 through 24, director of Communications Chad Showalter said in a press release.

Positions include ride operators, food and beverage associates, lifeguards, merchandise associates, game operators, security guards and more. According to the park, hourly pay ranges from $15 to $18.25 based on experience, prior service and positions. You must be at least 16 years old to apply.

Showalter said Kings Island offers competitive wages and benefits along with many perks for associates including discounts, reward and recognition programs, exclusive events and free meals.

A job fair will be held at Kings Island from February 18 through 20 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. for all seasonal positions. Then, from February 21 through 24, park officials will visit more than 20 local high schools during lunch and after school to talk with students about job opportunities. Interested candidates will have the ability to apply, interview and get hired all in the same day.

"Our seasonal associates play an important role in our mission of delivering amazing experiences to all of our guests, said Vice President and General Manager of Kings Island Mike Koontz. "We're proud to be one of the region's employers of choice by offering highly competitive wages, $80,000 in college scholarships and other amazing perks."

READ MORE

Amusement Today publisher names Kings Island park of the year

PHOTOS: FIRST LOOK AT 'ADVENTURE PORT', KINGS ISLAND'S NEW THEMED AREA

iPhone 14 calls 911 when users ride Kings Island roller coasters