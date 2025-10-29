Neuro treatment center that uses VR and robotics, first of its kind in US, opens in Mason

MASON, Ohio — The first next-generation neurorehabilitation center in the country will open Thursday in Mason.

The center, OutbounderARS Cincinnati Center, uses virtual reality and robotics simulators to help those who have suffered a brain trauma.

The device itself looks a little intense, almost like a roller coaster and a bike put together. But in reality, it’s a new technology out of Utah that helps stroke or neuro patients regain their mobility and independence.

“Normally, what happens after an injury, they have a period of plateau, where they just don’t make much more function,” said Jeanne Radcliffe, a physical therapist & the director of Outbounders ARS Cincinnati Center. “And we are basically set up so that we can help them get past that plateau.”

The technology has helped Rodger Gunlock, who suffered his first stroke three years ago.

“One of them was a hemorrhagic brain bleed, which they pretty much don’t think you’re gonna recover,” said Gunlock.

Physically, Gunlock had minimal impairments from his stroke, but mentally was a different story.

“A year and a half ago, he could only read children’s books,” said Greg Gunlock, Rodger’s son and caretaker.

Gunlock has been using Outbounders ARS treatment for just about two months now, and he and his son say there are already notable differences.

“I believe I’ve gotten even better because of that, and I’m able to do things that I couldn’t do before,” said Rodger Gunlock.

So how exactly does it all work?

First, you sit down and adjust the legs and arms to your height, and get buckled in. Then, the VR headset and headphones are put on you to fully immerse you in the experience. Then you go, as a physical therapist guides you, you ride down the trails feeling every bump, uphill and downhill experience.

Because the ride feels so real, it forces patients to use their entire brain, even the parts that are damaged.

“If the brain feels like they’re actually experiencing the thing, feels like there’s a risk that they’re taking, it actually does help form some new pathways in the brain that help compensate for what has been damaged,” said Radcliffe.

This overall improves the patient's mental and physical abilities, and even helps mood.

“It’s not just the physical aspect, the mental, the emotional, you add them all together,” said Greg Gunlock. “He’s becoming his old Rodger again, is the way I like to put it.”

Gunlock also says that the treatment has given his dad a new sense of freedom, being able to “experience” the outdoors again and riding a bike without the risk of being hurt.

The treatment is available to those who have neuro damage, whether it be from a stroke, TBI, Parkinson's or other reason.

To see what the center has to offer and if the treatment could be a good fit for you, you can visit their website.