Mason offers $15 million to retain Western Southern Tennis Open

MASON, Ohio — The city of Mason will offer a $15 million incentive “to retain the Western Southern Tennis Open,” according to an agenda for Monday's special council meeting, where Beemok Capital Group will be among the presenters.

Beemok is the Charleston, South Carolina -based company that purchased the tournament last August. In May, it proposed a $400 million development in Charlotte, North Carolina that could host the prestigious tournament starting in 2026.

Charlotte’s city council is expected to vote this month on tax incentives worth up to $70 million for the Beemok. County and state officials are also mulling investments in the project.

Mason’s proposed $15 million incentive would help to fund a $150 million expansion that would enable the tournament to expand to a two-week format in 2025. The state of Ohio would contribute an additional $22.5 million to the Mason expansion under a budget proposal pending in Columbus.

Beemok Capital outlines three levels of potential investments for the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, topping out at $375 million. If Western Southern Tennis Open stays in Mason. @wcpo pic.twitter.com/UmaYl4v81j — Dan Monk (@DanMonk9) June 5, 2023

This story will be updated after Monday's 11 a.m. meeting at Mason City Council.

