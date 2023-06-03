Tri-State movie theaters to host $2 family-friendly screenings all summer long

CINCINNATI — Kids are out of the school for the summer, and two Tri-State theaters are bringing family movies back to the big screen with kid-friendly screenings all season long.

Regal Cinemas is hosting Summer Movie Express every Tuesday and Wednesday throughout the summer months. The Tri-State's two Regal Cinemas locations — Wilder and Deerfield Town Center in Mason — kicked off showings on Tuesday, May 30 and they run through Wednesday, Aug. 9.

The best part about Summer Movie Express is that tickets to each screening only cost $2 per person.

There are 22 different titles playing during Summer Movie Express, including "Minions: Rise of Gru," "Clifford the Big Red Dog," "Kung Fu Panda 3" and "The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water."

Here is the full schedule for Regal Cinemas' Summer Movie Express:



Tuesday, June 6 & Wednesday, June 7 — Puss in Boots, Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie

Tuesday, June 13 & Wednesday, June 14 — Sing, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water

Tuesday, June 20 & Wednesday, June 21 — Minions: The Rise of Gru, The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie

Tuesday, June 27 & Wednesday, June 28 — Sonic The Hedgehog, Dora and the Lost City of Gold

Tuesday, July 4 & Wednesday, July 5 — Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, Clifford the Big Red Dog

Tuesday, July 11 & Wednesday, July 12 — Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Paw Patrol: The Movie

Tuesday, July 18 & Wednesday, July 19 — The Bad Guys, Playing with Fire

Tuesday, July 25 & Wednesday, July 26 — Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank, Sing 2

Tuesday, Aug. 1 & Wednesday, Aug. 2 — The Boss Baby: Family Business, Dolittle

Tuesday, Aug. 8 & Wednesday, Aug. 9 — Curious George, Kung Fu Panda 3

Other than Regal Cinemas, Xscape Theaters, which has a location along Colerain Avenue by Northgate Mall, is also hosting a summer movie series every Tuesday and Thursday in June and July. The showings at Xscape are free, and all of the movies shown are rated PG.

