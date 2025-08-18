Cincinnati Wing Week returns with $8 wing deals from more than 50 restaurants

Cincinnati Wing Week is back in the Tri-State, bringing scrumptious deals from dozens of restaurants in the Greater Cincinnati area.

Wing Week kicked off Monday and runs until Sunday, Aug. 24, offering $8 wing specials from various restaurants.

Whether you enjoy flats, drums, boneless or even cauliflower wings, more than 50 restaurants will be offering their own take on wings. Participating restaurants include Cowboy Sally's Texas BBQ, Four Mile Pig, Smoke Justis, Wings and Rings, Bucketheads and many more.

Arnold's Bar and Grill, located on Eighth Street in downtown, is also offering "The Wings of Death Challenge" alongside its other wing deals. Participants in the challenge are asked to eat 12 Wings of Death — which feature a mix of peppers blended with Da Bomb Beyond Insanity sauce, as well as a dusting of smoked ghost pepper powder — in under 12 minutes. Those who survive the challenge earn a limited edition t-shirt designed by Jason Snell — and the glory, of course.

Diners can also track their wing week ventures in the Cincinnati Wing Week app. The diner who checks in on the Cincinnati Wing Week app the most during the week will win $500 in local restaurant gift cards.

Here is the full list of Cincinnati Wing Week participating restaurants:

