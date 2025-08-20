New Pins Mechanical Co. location to open Friday in Greater Cincinnati

MASON, Ohio — Get ready to bowl because Pins Mechanical Co. is set to open a new location in the Greater Cincinnati area Friday.

The duckpin bowling bar's new location, which marks the second Pins Mechanical Co. in the Tri-State, is located at The District at Deerfield development. When the development was first announced in 2023, Pins was one of the first businesses to sign on as part of the project.

The bar, which is owned by Rise Brands, will include everything you can enjoy at OTR Pins and more.

The Mason-area bar will have 16 duckpin bowling lanes, various classic arcade games and even a two-story indoor slide for guests to whirl down. Outside, guests can play patio pong, Hookie, giant Jenga and more alongside multiple fire pits.

In terms of drinks, the location will have two bars that will offer Pins' innovative craft cocktails, draft beers, THC beverages and non-alcoholic options.

The bar will also have several semi-private event spaces available to rent.

The Mason-area bar is not only the second Tri-State location, but it marks the seventh Pins Mechanical Co. in Ohio.

"We couldn't be happier to keep growing right here in our home state," said Troy Allen, CEO and founder of Rise Brands. "We were excited to join The District at Deerfield from the very start, and now we can't wait to officially open our doors to the Mason community."

Pins first opened in Columbus in 2026. Outside of Ohio, there are locations in Indianapolis, Nashville, Pittsburgh, Austin and Charlotte, South Carolina. The brand is also expecting to open several more locations in 2026.