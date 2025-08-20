West side staple Regina Bakery to permanently close after decades of business

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A decades-old west side staple has announced that it is permanently closing.

Regina Bakery posted to social media Wednesday, announcing that it would be closing. The bakery, which had a variety of baked goods made fresh daily, did not give a specific closure date but said it would be sometime in September.

"It is with a heavy heart, but also with immense gratitude, we share the news that Regina Bakery will be closing its doors by the end of September," owners Tom and Robin Davis wrote.

The bakery first opened decades ago in 1964, before it fell under the care of the Davis family in 1980. Today, Regina Bakery has two locations: one in Miami Township and one in Cheviot.

"Baking has been more than just a business for us; it has been our life's passion," the Davis family wrote. "For generations, since 1964, and under our family's care since 1980, it has been our privilege to serve you."

Tom and Robin said after 45 years, they've finally decided to retire. Despite their retirement, the family said they tried to explore several possibilities, including trying to sell the bakery, for it to continue running as it has.

In the bakery's post, the Davis family said both locations are being acquired by Java Jackets, a coffee shop located on Three Rivers Parkway in North Bend. Regina Bakery said the plan is that Java Jackets will sell some of Regina Bakery's favorites alongside the coffee shop's offerings.

Tom and Robin said closing Regina Bakery is a "difficult goodbye," but they're looking forward to the "quiet years ahead" with retirement.

"The memories we've made here are countless," they wrote. "We've watched your children become adults, and their children become customers. Our employees, many of whom have been with us for years, and even their children, are like family. We will truly miss the warmth of your smiles and the daily connections."