Western & Southern Open owner proposes moving tennis tournament from Mason to Charlotte

CINCINNATI — The Western & Southern Open's new owner pitched plans Wednesday to leaders from the city of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County to move the longtime Mason-based tournament to the North Carolina city.

The tournament bills itself as the oldest American tennis tournament still held in its city of origin, but that could all change if Benjamin Navarro's recent stadium pitch is approved.

Navarro, a South Carolina billionaire who owns investment company Beemok Capital (which opens the Western & Southern Open), is proposing the construction of a 50-acre tennis stadium and complex in Charlotte as well as the relocation of the Western & Southern tournament. Other than the tournament, the 12,400-seat stadium, which would be held in the River District of west Charlotte, would hold multiple other events, including concerts, festivals, corporate events, lower-level tournaments and collegiate or junior tournaments. There would also be a pickleball component to the complex.

In order for the $400 million project to be complete, Navarro's Beemok Capital is asking for the public to fund a third of the cost, which is roughly $133 million.

Here are renderings of the Charlotte stadium Navarro pitched:

Provided by Beemok Capital

Provided by Beemok Capital

When asked about the proposal, Beemok Capital said it had "great respect" for Mason, but the company also said it's "evaluating a number of options" in order to make major investments into the tournament.

"The Western & Southern Open has an incredible history and we are making major investments in the tournament to enhance the experience for players and fans. As careful stewards of the tournament, we are evaluating a number of options as part of a deliberate process relative to its future location, before making substantial investments required to host an expanded event," Beemok Capital said in a statement. "Our process in other cities follows the same course we have taken in Greater Cincinnati, to both present the benefits of the tournament to the local community as well as evaluate the opportunities and constraints the region presents."

Beemok Capital is also asking for the city of Charlotte to approve the project by the end of the summer so the Western & Southern Open could be hosted there in 2026, the year the tournament is set to expand to two weeks.

If the proposed stadium and tournament relocation were approved by the city, the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) would have to also approve the move because the ATP has its own contract with the City of Mason.

Navarro's proposal also comes as State Rep. Adam Mathews (R-Lebanon) recently introduced an amendment to Ohio's budget bill to allocate $22.5 million toward expanding the tournament, which is a $150 million project overall.

Beemok Capital said there have been "productive conversations" recently with Mason area leaders to develop a master plan to expand the tournament at its current location. The possible details of that plan were not released.

"We expect to make a decision on the long-term home of the tournament later this summer," Beemok Capital said.

READ MORE:

Western & Southern Open could expand thanks in part to state funding

Western & Southern Open brings in millions of dollars each year

What it takes to be a ball kid at the Western & Southern Open