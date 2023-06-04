Purcell Marian's Dee Alexander selected to USA Basketball's U16 National Team

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Purcell Marian High School 2025 wing Dee Alexander was selected Sunday morning to USA Basketball's U16 Women's National Team.

Alexander, named the 2023 Ohio Ms. Basketball recipient this past season, participated in the team trials starting last week in Colorado Springs.

"It's a great achievement and a testament to her hard work and talent," Purcell Marian girls basketball coach Jamar Mosley said. "It's also a proud moment for our program to have one of our players represent the country at such a high level. We're excited to follow her progress and see her compete in Mexico. Great news for her!"

Alexander, the MaxPreps Ohio player of the player, was named one of 14 finalists for the team earlier this week.

The U.S. women's U16 team is scheduled to participate in the 2023 FIBA U16 Americas Championships June 13-19 in Merida, Mexico against Puerto Rico, Mexico and Colombia.

"We are incredibly happy for, proud of, and excited for Dee as she competes at the highest level this month with USA Basketball," said She-Hoops Ohio's Bryce McKey. "We know Dee will play a vital role in USA bringing back the gold!"

The U16 team, which has a 34-1 competition record, is seeking its fourth consecutive gold medal, according to USA Basketball. The team has won gold in six of the past seven times in the event.

Alexander led Purcell Marian to its second straight state title this past March. The Cavaliers defeated Canal Fulton Northwest 57-48 to win the Division II state final at University of Dayton Arena.

Ranked the nation's No. 5 player in the 2025 class by ESPN, Alexander averaged 25.9 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.6 steals this past season. She has scored 1,361 points in her high school basketball career and is just the second sophomore in Ohio girls basketball history to capture Ohio Ms. Basketball honors.

Alexander, who has at least 40 college scholarship offers, was named May 28 as one of 22 finalists for the U16 national team following three days of trials in Colorado. There were 52 trials invitees overall vying for 12 spots on the team.

The roster was selected by the USA Basketball Women’s Developmental National Team Committee and represent the graduating classes of 2025, 2026, 2027 and 2028. Athletes eligible for this team must be U.S. citizens, born on or after January 1, 2007.

