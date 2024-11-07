4 more Frisch's locations in Hamilton County ordered to close after eviction hearings

CINCINNATI — Four more Frisch's in the Tri-State have been evicted just one week after a Hamilton County magistrate approved orders to shut down six other locations.

Frisch's has seven days to vacate the following locations:



7706 Beechmont Avenue

5351 North Bend Road

1181 Stone Drive

11990 Chase Plaza

The locations are among more than a dozen Frisch's in the Tri-State area that have allegedly not paid rent to the real estate company NNN Reit. According to Hamilton County court documents, NNN Reit first filed an eviction action against Frisch's in September over the company's "failure to pay over $4.5 million in rent" after initial default notices in February. Those hearings were pushed back to late October and early November.

Court documents in other Tri-State counties also show eviction filings against the West Plane Street location in Bethel, State Route 28 location in Loveland and the N. High Street location in Hillsboro. The Journal-News also reported a Middletown location on Germantown Road and a Dixie Highway location in Fairfield were also served eviction notices.

WCPO has reached out to attorneys representing Frisch's and NNN Reit but has yet to hear back.

We spoke to experts about why the restaurant chain is struggling and closing several locations. Some told us their problems were a predictable result of a sales-leaseback transition that following Frisch's 2015 purchase by NNN Reit.

“There are plenty of examples of companies who went into this type of real estate strategy with good intentions and it just didn’t work out,” Carl Goertemoeller, executive director of the University of Cincinnati’s Real Estate Center, told WCPO. “I hope that’s not the case with Frisch’s but we’ve seen this movie before.”

Still, Frisch's lovers in the Greater Cincinnati area said they are hopeful some of the chain's local restaurants remain open.

“I cried with them,” longtime customer Lisa Ferrell said the day her favorite Middletown location closed its doors. “It is a family, and here we are to say goodbye and good luck.”